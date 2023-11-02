14 people dead after drinking bootleg alcohol at wedding

Fourteen people have reportedly died after drinking bootleg alcohol at a wedding in Indonesia. A further four people are said to be in critical condition.

The victims were said to have bought the alcohol for the event on Saturday (October 28). The youngest person was 16 years old.

Herman Saputra, the head of criminal investigation at the Subang Police announced the news to local news outlets.

"As of Tuesday, the number of victims linked to the bootleg alcohol has risen to 18, with 14 fatalities and four others in critical condition at the hospital," he said.

Police have since confirmed one arrest in relation to the incident. There have been further reports that locals wrecked an off licence suspected of selling the fake booze.

Many provinces in Indonesia restrict alcohol sales in regular supermarkets and local shops. However, alcohol is available in hotels, bars and restaurants.

One 30-year-old who consumed the alcohol shared their experience with Jakarta Globe, saying they felt nauseous the following day. His condition reportedly worsened, resulting in hospitalisation.

"I'm feeling much better now," he told reporters from his hospital bed on Wednesday (1 November).

A mother sadly lost her 20-year-old son due to the incident.

"I received the devastating news from my relative in Subang while I was in Lombok. My eldest son has passed away," she reportedly said at a public cemetery in Jalancagak.

She added: "I hope there are no more victims. As for the alcohol sellers, I trust law enforcement authorities to handle the case."

