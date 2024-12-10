'We have failed you, young people': 2024 is hottest year on record

2024 has officially been declared the hottest year on record by scientists, and people on social media have been reacting, with one saying: "I'm sorry we have failed you, young people."

Data from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service also revealed it's the first in which average global temperatures will exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial period.

The previous hottest year? 2023.

Copernicus climate researcher Julien Nicolas told Reuters: "We're still in near-record-high territory for global temperatures and that's likely to stay at least for the next few months."

A number of governments have pledged to cut emissions to net zero but global carbon dioxide emissions are set to hit a record high this year, with these emissions from burning fossil fuels the main cause of climate change.

And now a number of people have been reacting to this on social media.

One person said: "We're on track for collapse and mass extinction. We could stop it but oil companies and governments are still making it hotter."

"We are facing climate catastrophe, without urgent and radical action to end fossil fuel burning," another said.

One said: "I'm sorry we have failed you, young people."

Another said: "A handful of CEOs at global energy giants are causing this."

And one bleakly summarised: "Every year being the hottest year on record has become our new norm."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

