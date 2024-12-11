Cillian Murphy's 'cameo' in 28 Years Later trailer becomes an instant meme

The hotly anticipated trailer for 28 Years Later has dropped, with eagle-eyed fans conspiring about one specific snippet that seemingly features Cillian Murphy.

Produced and directed by Danny Boyle, the post-apocalyptic horror film is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later film series. It is based on a screenplay by Alex Garland.

It's the film "that changed everything" for Murphy, who has since taken on a catalogue of roles in the likes of Peaky Blinders,

Oppenheimer, Dunkirk and Anna.

While it's not been confirmed that Murphy is infact in the film at all, fans were quick to claim they'd spotted Murphy in zombie form.

Turning to X/Twitter, viewers were elated by the 'cameo' with one writing: "That shot of an infected Cillian Murphy (supposedly) in 28 Years Later f***ed me up. That was the most captivating trailer I've seen in a long while. I never knew how much I wanted to see another movie in the 28 Days Later series."

Another chimed in: "Stop putting that 28 Years Later picture of Cillian Murphy on my tl it’s freaking me out."

Meanwhile, others did what the internet does best and meme-ified the brief glimpse into his supposed role.













Back in January, Murphy spoke to The Independent about the franchise, saying: "I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys (Boyle and Garland), and I would love to work with them again. Of course, I'm there."

A month later, he reiterated to Variety: "I've always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me and I have great affection for it and for those guys Alex [Garland], and Danny [Boyle]."

28 Years Later will hit cinemas next summer and also stars Jodie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Erin Kellyman and Jack O'Connell.

