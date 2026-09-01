30,000 Gruffalo books being donated to children across Scotland

Some 30,000 Gruffalo books are being donated to children across the country in celebration of the new title in the series.

Writer Julia Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s new book is the third major picture book in the bestselling Gruffalo series.

The original picture book stories have now sold more than 19 million copies worldwide and The Gruffalo has been translated into 119 languages and dialects since it was first published in 1999.

New book Gruffalo Granny will be officially released on September 10.

To celebrate the publication, Ms Donaldson, Mr Scheffler and Macmillan Children’s Books are donating thousands of copies of Gruffalo Granny, as well as copies of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child and the All About the Gruffalo board book.

I hope that the Gruffalo stories will help children discover the enjoyment that a book can bring Author Julia Donaldson

The books will be distributed through the Scottish Book Trust’s flagship programmes, benefiting children and families most in need of support across Scotland.

“I think it’s great that children throughout Scotland will be receiving a Gruffalo book in the coming months,” Ms Donaldson said.

“Over the years I’ve worked on several projects with Scottish Book Trust and have been impressed by how much they do to encourage a love of books and reading.”

She added: “Their wide range of programmes supports many families who don’t have ready access to books and I hope that the Gruffalo stories will help children discover the enjoyment that a book can bring.”

A total of 12,000 books will be shared through Bookbug for the Home family kits and 10,000 copies of Gruffalo Granny will go to foodbanks, children’s hospitals and other charities as part of Scottish Book Trust’s annual Christmas appeal.

Marc Lambert, chief executive officer of the Scottish Book Trust, said the stories have brought joy to many children and that the charity is “delighted” to be able to distribute 30,000 Gruffalo books.

He said: “Our mission at Scottish Book Trust is to ensure that every child has access to books and their own books at home, and we are beyond excited to be able to share the magic of Gruffalo Granny.”

The Scottish Book Trust is a national charity that has been transforming the lives of people through reading and writing since 1998.

The trust’s work includes gifting books to children, working with teachers to inspire children to develop a love of reading, supporting literary talent and more.

Mr Scheffler said: “I am pleased that we are partners with Scottish Book Trust again for the Gruffalo, and that on this occasion many children will receive a book that they can own and keep.

“I hope that we can make a difference to many families with this campaign. I am also happy to be donating a black and white illustration of Gruffalo Granny to help Scottish Book Trust raise money that will support their work in the future.”