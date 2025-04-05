Expert warns how acrylic nails and a common habit could lead to infection

Experts are warning that a seemingly harmless habit could lead to infections. The culprit? Itching the inside of your ear. What may feel like an innocent action could actually be doing more harm than good.

Hands touch hundreds of surfaces every day and harbor millions of bacteria. The fingers, in particular, are most commonly missed when washing your hands

Hannah Samuels, an audiologist at Boots Hearingcare, shares why this can put ear health at risk: "By putting your fingers in your ears, you are introducing these microbiomes into your ear canal, which in turn can significantly increase your risk of an ear infection.

"This also explains why it is more common for children to get ear infections, as they’re more likely to have habits such as sticking fingers in their ears."

She went on to suggest those with longer nails or acrylics are at a bigger risk.

"Long or false acrylic nails can be the worst culprit when it comes to the transfer of bacteria as they provide more surface area for bacteria and fungi to accumulate, increasing the risk of contamination," she explained.

Hannah explains exactly why it is unwise to stick your fingers in your ears:

Skin Damage

"Inserting your finger in your ear, especially if you have long, sharp nails, can damage the delicate tissues of the ear canal by creating small abrasions. These tiny cuts then become entry points for bacteria or fungi, increasing your risk of infection," Hannah shared.

Transfer of bacteria

"Bannisters, door handles, communal kettles, phone screens - these are just a few examples of the hundreds of surfaces human hands touch every day. Your fingers can then carry bacteria from these surfaces and then introduce them into the ear canal when you scratch it," she explained.

"Damp hands hold thousands more microorganisms than dry hands, so if your fingers are wet or dirty, this can further increase the risk of infection."

Wax build-up

"An ear infection occurs when there’s a blockage or swelling in the eustachian tube, which leads to fluid building up in the middle ear. Putting anything in your ear, whether that is a finger or a Q-Tip, can also push earwax deeper into the canal, which leads to blockages and then irritation," Hannah said.

"Impacted ear wax can also cause other conditions such as temporary hearing loss or tinnitus."

