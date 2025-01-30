It's thought up to 30 per cent of the population could be nail-biters. They do it when they're anxious, they do it when they're bored, they do it when they're looking to relax - and I was one of them for the first 25 years of my life.

I'd been a nail-biter as long as I can remember, and by the time I'd reached my late teens, I'd sit for hours doing it without even realising, until I felt the crack of my skin breaking around my nail edge or feel blood starting to run from my finger - a compulsion, some might say.

It didn't get any easier going into adulthood either. I routinely made excuses to miss manicure catchups with friends and clients because my not-so-secret habit became a source of shame - something that often plagues others facing the same problem. If there was ever an opportunity to keep my hands firmly in my pockets, I was there.

I was embarrassed by the consequences of a habit I didn't want to have, but was also convinced I'd never be able to kick it - leaving me with small, barely-paintable nails and rough-around-the-edges cuticles.

It's such a common problem that even celebrities get caught out sometimes Getty

According to UCLA Health, nail biting "often begins as a coping mechanism in response to feeling nervous, bored, lonely or hungry", and can be associated with conditions like OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder).

Make no mistake, because it's such a widely-experienced problem, there are a lot of treatment options out there (which often work!), and over the course of a few years, I tested a few of them.

First up, anti-biting polish. Cheap and accessible, the nail polish-like formula is applied to your nails, and whenever you go to bite them, you're left with a bitter, chemical taste in your mouth.

Not only that, but when you eat food with your hands, you can also expect the aftertaste to bleed into your sandwich too.

The downside? As a pro at this game, I quickly got used to the taste and just accepted that sometimes my food would taste a bit "off". It was no match for a seasoned biter.

In a last-ditch attempt, I even ended up sat in the armchair of a Harley Street hypnotherapist's office, listening to him repeat mantras about "being in control" and "oh how wonderful life would look" if I just...stopped. Quite creepy, actually.

But, again, the effects only lasted a matter of days. Soon enough, I was back to my old ways, and so the cycle continues - and it did - for a further five years.

I eventually got used to the method of stockpiling bright and bold press-on nails in every shade and shape to disguise the problem, hoping that they wouldn't fall off mid-night-out, but it didn't change the fact that I knew it was all a ruse.

There are already plenty of treatments readily-available on the market LookFantastic/SuperDrug

However, it would turn out that the solution that would change my life wasn't some medical miracle, or a meticulously-crafted product designed specifically for the problem that plagues so many. No, it would be in fact the very thing I'd been dreading: A manicure.

In the last few years, the term 'BIAB' (also known as builder in a bottle) has been floating around the beauty circuits, and it's quickly become the weapon behind every perfectly-primped hand.

It's also the must-have treatment for those with short nails, as it's focused around building strength in the natural nail, particularly if you're someone who's prone to breakage, or even moreso - biting.

"BIAB and Builder Gels have become particularly popular over the past few years due to their longevity in wear and the huge role they play in allowing one to maintain their natural nail length", says Julita Fagan, professional nail technician and educator at 14 Day Manicure.

BIAB and other builder gels are noticeably thicker than a regular polish, which means they can last three to four weeks, and Julita herself has seen how it's transformed the lives of other nail biters.

The application process, done in a salon, involves the usual shaping and prepping of the nail, before applying the builder gel, followed by regular gel polish, with each one being cured under a UV lamp. Once cured, the nail will be hardened to a point where it's near-impossible to bite or pick away at it. Plus, when you see your nails looking that good, it's almost a deterrent in itself.

While the goal for many is long, shapely claws, it looks just as neat on short nails too.

Julita tells us: "I've found that as soon as nail-biting clients are able to see a visible change in their nail length and improvement of the surrounding skin due to consistency in cuticle oil application, they were far too prideful of their new nails and length to continue biting them!"





Sophie's nails as of January 2025

It's true - I distinctly remember the first time I could tap on a desk and it made that clicking noise that everyone around you finds infuriating. I remember the first time someone else said "Oh I like your nails!", and I knew that for once, they meant it - because I liked them too.

Something which may seem like a tiny detail to many, my previous nemesis, had suddenly become my source of confidence.

Fast forward two years and going to get my monthly manicure has become a part of my routine, and one I actually look forward to.

Instead of spending my days nervously nibbling at the tips of my fingers, I opt for scrolling in search of the next colour or design I want to get, or admiring how long my nails have gotten.

What's more, I've quickly learnt that nail salons are a safe space. Whether it's a bad week at work, a relationship breakdown, or advice on friendships you're looking for, the chair in front of a nail-tech is the ultimate judgement-free zone.

So, could this really be the start of the end for nail-biters everywhere? I sure hope so - let this be your sign to go and book that appointment.

