Adventurer becomes first British woman to cross Atlantic by hydrogen balloon

A British adventurer has crossed the Atlantic Ocean by hydrogen balloon.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, from Bath, landed with her teammates Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo in Bastendorf, Luxembourg, at 5.58am UTC on Sunday.

The team said Ms Hempleman-Adams has become only the second woman in history – and the first from Britain – to cross the Atlantic Ocean by gas balloon.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams and her co-pilots Peter Cuneo and Bert Padelt take off from Presque Isle, Maine (Paul Cyr/PA) PA Media - Paul Cyr

The crossing was made on the Atlantic Explorer, an open-basket gas balloon which launched from Presque Isle, Maine, on Thursday at 6.08am UTC.

The team added that their mission was to attempt the first successful manned transoceanic flight in a balloon using hydrogen gas as its sole onboard source of lift.

During the journey, the team flew at an average altitude of 14,000 feet, spending 70 hours in the air, with speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The team landed safely in Luxembourg (Johnny Green/PA) PA Media - Johnny Green

The crew were travelling in an open basket, exposed to the elements throughout the crossing.

Once clear of Newfoundland, the only alternative landing place would have been the open ocean.

The pilots had to fly the balloon at differing altitudes in order to achieve the correct trajectory.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, Bert Padelt and Peter Cuneo during their flight (Peter Cuneo/PA) PA Media - Peter Cuneo

Speaking after the landing, Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “I’m incredibly proud that we completed the crossing and made it safely across to Luxembourg.”

She added: “There were times when we thought we might not make it.

“Flying through rain caused ice to build up on the balloon, which made conditions extremely difficult and added real jeopardy to the flight.

“It was an extraordinary team effort to keep going and bring the balloon safely across the Atlantic.

“I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to learn so much from two world-class pilots.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams’s father, Sir David Hempleman-Adams, previously completed the Atlantic journey solo, also in an open basket.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams with his daughter Alicia Hempleman-Adams after she landed in Luxembourg (Johnny Green/PA) PA Media - Johnny Green

Sir David said: “I am enormously proud of Alicia.

“I know first-hand just how tough an Atlantic crossing in an open basket can be, and to complete it in such challenging conditions is a remarkable achievement.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams was made an MBE for services to hot air ballooning in the King’s Birthday Honours in 2024.