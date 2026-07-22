Trump ‘backs’ Gianni Infantino to lead organisation he’s criticised

US president Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have spent a lot of time together in recent months, what with this year’s World Cup being hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico; Trump being handed a FIFA ‘peace prize’ in December; and Infantino being seen attempting to usher Trump off the stage at the World Cup final so he doesn’t end up spoiling Spain’s celebrations (he did).

Now, Trump seems to have returned the favour after receiving his ‘peace prize’ and FIFA honouring his request for US player Folarin Balogun’s one-match suspension to be overruled - by reportedly expressing a desire to nominate Infantino to be the next secretary-general of the United Nations (UN).

We’re not joking.

The New York Post reports that a source close to the president told it the president believes Infantino “is respected by everyone around the world, and recognizes he has a special ability to bring people together”.

And this is despite Trump speaking out about and being critical of the UN in the past, announcing in January a list of agencies linked to the organisation from which the US would be withdrawing.

Trump’s latest, bizarre endorsement has since generated quite the reaction online:

“Ah, it all makes much more sense now,” wrote New Yorker columnist Ishaan Tharoor:

According to X/Twitter, one account wrote in Spanish: “I feel like I died and I’m in hell”:

And academic and author Kieran Maguire commented: “Words fail me”:

However, while Trump would like to see Infantino in charge next, with incumbent secretary-general António Guterres stepping down at the end of the year, the man himself previously said back in April that he would seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA president.

There’s also the fact that moving from FIFA president to UN secretary-general would result in a significant pay cut (from around $6 million to just $418,000), and he would face competition from the likes of former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and the Argentinian director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi.

Infantino is yet to respond publicly to the New York Post’s report.

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