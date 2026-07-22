The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past expansion debut confirmed

CD Projekt Red has confirmed when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's upcoming expansion called Songs of the Past will be revealed for the first time.

Songs of the Past will release in 2027 but only on the current generation of hardware, meaning it will be available on PS5, XBOX Series X/S and PC. The game released in May 2015 meaning this DLC will release 12 years on.

Songs of the Past is the game's third DLC, following the releases of Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. The new expansion "will return players to the role of legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia for a brand new adventure".

CD Projekt Red confirmed more details would be confirmed in the summer and now it has revealed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will first be revealed during Opening Night Live (ONL) at Gamescom.

The DLC will also be showcased on the Gamescom show floor with showcases available in the business area 26-28 August and showcases in the entertainment area 26-30 August.

Players and press attending Gamescom can get a guided presentation at the CD Projekt Red booth too.

CD Projekt Red is co-developing the expansion with studio Fool's Theory, "a team comprising industry veterans who worked on The Witcher 3", according to a release.

A specific release date for the Songs of the Past DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently unknown although it is slated for release in 2027.

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