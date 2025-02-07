Man shares telltale sign someone has hit their 30s: 'I hate when people do this'

A man has sparked a viral conversation on TikTok with a humourous hot take that gives away someone's age, and it's quickly gaining traction, racking up hundreds of responses.

In the clip that's garnered almost 200,000 views, Alberto Dean (@theattractionfunnel) shared his hilarious "random thought," in that there's a certain question that indicates whether someone is in their thirties.

Alberto joked that when a thirty-something gets asked how old they are, they often respond with "one or two things".

One answer is encouraging the other person to "guess," or ask: "Well, how old do you think I am?"

Alberto quipped that people tend to play along, estimating mid-twenties, to which Alberto joked: "And then they're like 'Oh my god, you really think I'm 25?"

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in, with one writing: "It honestly bugs me when they ask for my age at this point because they know I’m in my 30s so who cares what number. It should only be asked to younger ppl."

Another wrote: "I will not DARE asking someone to guess. I do not need some stranger hurting my feelings then me having to carry that around for the day. Hard pass."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "I’ll tell you straight up: I’m 37. it’s no secret & I’m not ashamed. 1988, baby."





@theattractionfunnel This is how you can tell if they are in their 30s..





It comes after Gen Z shared their take on the age they believe adulthood starts – and contrary to popular belief, it isn't 18.

A survey from Life Happens surveyed 2,000 Americans - split into 500 from each generation (Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, where they were quizzed on what achievements or events signify adulthood.

The most popular answer was when you can pay your own bills (56 per cent), be financially independent (45 per cent), and prioritise responsibilities (38 per cent) while moving out and getting a job were also mentioned.

Meanwhile, if people are in their 30s, there's a good chance they'll be guilty of the "millennial pause". Well now it turns out that Gen Z have a filming habit which is just as cringeworthy - and once you see it, you'll never be able to un-see it.

