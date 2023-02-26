The internet’s appetite for Airbnb horror stories knows no bounds, and the latest story going viral is really catching its attention.

We’ve probably all stated in places that have certain rules we’re expected to follow, but one host has taken it to the extreme – and managed to attract the ire of social media users as a result.

TikTok account @AirbnbHorrorStory shared the experiences of one guest who booked a stay at a place in Montauk, New York.

The video shows them reading a number of signs on the walls of the property adding up to pretty excessive list of do’s and don'ts.

The Airbnb user says in the clip: "This Airbnb, this is just excessive. This is in Montauk, yo. Let me show y'all this."

@airbnbhorrorstory No smoking. Okay. I get that. And maybe the toilet. I get weak pipes. But the rest are a little insane. #airbnbtiktok #airbnbhost #airbnbexperience #airbnb #travel #traveltiktok #fyp #holiday #beach #vacation #weekendgetaway #airbnbnightmare

One read "No Smoking/No Vaping” while another requests that guests spray perfume outside of the property – something which the people in the comments rightly slammed as being unreasonable.

Inside the bathroom, the guest then reads out a sign on the shower which reads: "Please help to conserve water. Hot water shuts off after eight minutes.”

The guest can’t understand why a host in the affluent area of New York would be so stingy, and wrote in the caption: "No smoking. Okay. I get that. And maybe the toilet. I get weak pipes. But the rest are a little insane."

Airbnb cases continue to fascinate social media users, and it comes after an annoyed host shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera – managing to divide TikTok.

The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”

The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”. Not everyone agreed that the guests were “boneheads”, however.

