'All Eyes on Rafah:' How you can help beyond sharing the AI-generated Instagram image

On May 26, Israel launched an airstrike on a Rafah refugee camp, a designated "safe zone" for displaced Palestinians. The attack killed 45 people, more than half of those were women, children, and elderly people according to health officials in Gaza.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the civilian deaths were a "tragic accident," but assaults continued Tuesday, as per the New York Times. A further 21 people were reportedly killed after an airstrike on a "humanitarian area" in west Rafah – though the Israeli army denied involvement.

In response, millions turned to Instagram to share a template with the slogan: All Eyes on Rafah.

The post has been reshared by organisations, charities, celebrities, protestors and influencers and has reached almost 40 million reposts at the time of writing.

Despite it garnering worldwide recognition – and about time, since the atrocities that have outlived seven months and beyond – some people have criticised the AI-generated image.

Some have argued that the simplistic image takes away from the rawness and realities of what is currently happening. However, one counterargument is that social media was reportedly shadowbanning many Pro-Palestine posts, and this is a way to gain traction and create further awareness.

Others have highlighted the silence of many before the attack on Rafah, and that simply sharing a single post is not good enough.

The image lacks direction and further action to maintain the momentum for a ceasefire – and some critics have called the reshares "performative."

Instagram





Rather than the internet creating its own feud over the ethics of sharing the post, the focus should be on how people can progressively move forward and take action now all eyes are on Rafah.

Protests

Saturday 1 June marks a Day of Action For Palestine with branches across the country taking part.

Further details can be found on the Palestine Solidarity Campaign website.

Aldershot: 6 Union Street, 12noon-2pm

Cambridge: The Strawberry Fair, Midsummer Common, 12noon-4pm

Coventry: Car Wash Fundraiser, Shah Jalal Mosque, CV6 5DX, 1-6pm

Hastings: Nakba Memorial Day, Seafront Room, White Rock Hotel, TN34 1JU, 12noon-6pm

London, Redbridge: Redbridge Town Hall, Ilford High Road, 12noon

London, Waltham Forest: Opposite Leyton Tube Station, 11am

Manchester: Piccadilly Gardens, 12pm

Milton Keynes: Tesco Extra Bletchley, Watling Street, MK1 1DD, 1-2.30pm

Oxford: Students & Workers meet at Brookes Uni Concourse, London Road, OX3 0BP, 12noon; Community Campaigners meet at Manzil Way Green, Cowley Road, OX4 1YH, 12noon. Both marches meet at Plain to finish at student encampment.

Sheffield: Rally and march, gathering at Weston Park (Ebeneezer Elliott statue), 1.15pm

Watford: L’Artista, The Parade Watford, WD17 1NA, 11am-1pm

Worcester: Worcester Guildhall, High Street, WR1 2EY, 2-3pm

Palestine Solidarity Campaign





Donate



Funds For Gaza has a comprehensive list of all the places you can donate here.

The small group of volunteers aim to prioritise the more urgent campaigns, such as families with young children, urgent medical conditions and pregnancy.

They continue to review and update fundraisers.





Use your voice

Continue to spread awareness through reliable and trusted sources and educate those around you.

Jewish Voices for Peace – @jewishvoiceforpeace

Eye on Palestine – @eye.on.palestine

IMEU – @theimeu

Palestinian Youth Movement – @palestinianyouthmovement

Let's Talk Palestine - @letstalkpalestine





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.