'Prophet' at Trump hotel goes on rant about 'technologically advanced mermaids'

A speaker at a Trump hotel went on a bizarre rant about highly technological mermaids and water people spreading “wickedness” and advocated for hand-to-hand combat with them.

The unhinged speech was delivered by so-called "Prophet" Amanda Grace at an American far-right and Christian nationalist ReAwaken America event held at the Trump National Doral hotel in Miami.

Grace and her husband Chris are the founders of Ark of Grace Ministries and both delivered speeches at the right-wing event that has previously platformed QAnon conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers.

In her strange but clearly passionate speech, Grace attempted to warn of the “wickedness” and “perversion” of “seductive, seducing spirits” and claimed imagery of mermaids was proof of that.

Grace said: “I have never seen more images of mermaids and water people in my life. That’s a division in the kingdom of darkness and they’re highly technologically advanced.

“And we have to understand what we’re dealing with. And we have to understand the rules of engagement in spiritual warfare. And we are meant for hand-to-hand combat.”

She continued, claiming: “Darkness has completely eclipsed the White House of this nation.”

Her unhinged rant about mermaids sparked confusion, mockery and plenty of memes online.

One tweet read: “Hand to hand combat with mermaids was not on my 2023 bingo card.”

Another joked: “Ngl this is pretty much the exact insane s**t I’d say if you gave me a live mic at a Republican event.”

Someone else suggested: “This is why you don't drop acid after your family drags you into seeing Avatar: The Way of Water during Christmas Vacation…”

“Stop prophesying a good time,” another mocked.

