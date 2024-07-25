Amazon driver saves mother's life after her 'brave' son asked for help

An Amazon delivery driver has been praised for his life-saving intervention after a “brave” child asked for help.

Delivery drivers are often complained about, with food delivery drivers having been known to eat customers’ orders , or literally throw people’s orders onto their driveway .

But, one man who went above and beyond the call of duty has been praised for his actions after being stopped by a distressed six-year-old whose mother had fainted.

The incident occurred in Northern Ireland when a mother of three, Elizabeth Crooks, had fainted inside her home.

Crooks was suffering from a Postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) attack – where her rate had increased significantly after she sat up from lying down.

“My heart rate wouldn’t calm down, just kept getting faster, and I couldn’t even sit up, Crooks explained. “My heart rate hit 180, I felt like I couldn’t breathe and passed out.”

Crooks’ six-year-old son Aiden, spotted an Amazon delivery driver outside via the family’s Ring doorbell camera and asked him for help.

He asked the man: “Excuse me, can you help my mum? She fainted, can you help her?”

The moment was captured via the same doorbell and has since gone viral on TikTok.

The driver quickly called paramedics and went to the aid of Crooks, waiting with her until the ambulance arrived. She was treated in hospital and survived.

People have praised both the young boy and the Amazon delivery driver for their response to the emergency.

“Omg my heart. I’m a single mom with POTS. What a sweet child and thank you to the driver,” one person wrote.

Another said: “What a wonderful man. Her son is a hero.”

Someone else wrote: “Both the little boy and the delivery driver didn’t think twice!”

One added: “Perfect reaction from the man, trusting the child and quickly entering to help.”

