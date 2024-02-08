Amazon delivery driver fired after chilling dog theft

An Amazon delivery driver has been fired after allegedly attempting to steal a customer's dog.

Terrika Currence from Henry County, Georgia recalled to WSB-TV how the incident occurred when she went to retrieve the box that was delivered to her home while her dog was in her front yard.

"As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, 'The Amazon guy stole our puppy,' she explained.

This led Currence to confront the driver, and she proceeded to record their exchange where she walked towards the delivery van and opened the back door as she filmed the vehicle's interior.

"F****** Amazon done took my f****** dog out my f****** yard," she said, and then repeatedly demanded the driver to "Put the f****** dog back."

The dog is then spotted and proceeded to calmly walk out of the van.

The delivery driver allegedly explained his reason to Currence for taking her dog as she told Atlanta News First that he told her "the dog was pretty and that he would love to have a puppy."

Since the incident, Currence noted that her daughter is "in fear" as she is worried each time a delivery driver comes to their house, that they will potentially want to take their dog as well.

An Amazon spokesperson has said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News: "We've apologized to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we've reached out to law enforcement to assist as they investigate."

Although Currence feels "relieved" that the driver has been fired, she believes it's "in his character," and that "He'll do it again."

