Amazon delivery driver immediately regrets not following customer's instructions

An Amazon delivery driver quickly learned why the customer asked them to leave their package outside the fence after two large dogs came charging.

For some homeowners, their dogs are not only seen as pets but as guardians to protect their property from intruders. When ordering online, this can create issues for delivery drivers, as one discovered.

A viral clip was shared by @culiacankennels who wrote: “When the instructions say leave the products outside the fence.”

The delivery driver, seemingly missing these instructions, proceeded to gently try and place the parcel on the other side of the fence.

But, before he had time to put it on the ground, two large dogs came running over, and one jumped and grabbed the parcel from the delivery driver's hands that were through the fence. The two dogs then tore the cardboard box to shreds on the front lawn.

@culiacankennels Wait for it…. #fyp #canecorso #culiacansinaloa #dogsoftiktok #italianmastiff #tiktokdogs

While some appeared concerned by the dogs’ behaviour, others just felt bad for the delivery driver who was just trying to do the logical thing and avoid the parcel being stolen.



“Yeah, seems odd to leave those instructions. He thought he was being considerate,” one TikToker reasoned.

Another said: “Train those beasts sheesh.”

Someone else wrote: “Poor guy. He was trying to make sure the packages don’t get stolen and it backfired lol.”

One TikToker joked: “I love unboxing videos.”

To stop it from happening again, someone else suggested: “Maybe specify WHY to leave packages outside.”

“‘Package handed directly to resident’,” another said.

