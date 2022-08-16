A radio host said she has been inundated with awful messages from Andrew Tate fans after a radio segment about the controversial TikToker.

Andrew Tate has risen to prominence in recent months, gaining notoriety for his grotesque views on women and masculinity.

There is growing concern that his misogynistic messaging is influencing the minds of young men, which would explain the horrific messages Australian radio host Abbie Chatfield has received.

Chatfield was a host on the radio show The Project where the show discussed Tate and his controversial behaviour on social media and beyond.

The host explained: “I’ve had a really hard time with Andrew Tate because obviously I kind of exist in the realm of feminism and calling out misogyny, and on my podcast, my radio show, I’ve been asked millions of times [about him].

“But, I do feel like I really want to ignore him. I want to try and suffocate him of any oxygen in media, because the more that I engage with his content – even to research, for a radio segment – if I look at his TikToks, or if he’s tagged in a TikTok and I look at it for too long, that feeds the algorithm and it spreads out more to my followers and to the followers that are already engaging in that content.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She was asked by co-host Hamish Macdonald if she has had first-hand experience of Tate’s influence on young men, to which Chatfield replied, “Absolutely”.

Chatfield said: “I’m getting DMs from what appear to be early teen boys saying, ‘I hope Andrew Tate destroys you,’ or things along that line.

“I also get comments calling me ‘Abbie Tate’, and comments on TikTok especially. That’s where it’s really, really rife.”

Chatfield called on social media platforms to do more to stop misogyny from thriving online.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.