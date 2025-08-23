Battlefield 6: Developer's warning about key change following fan frenzy

A Battlefield 6 developer has warned that much requested changes to how movement feels in the game may not be as dramatic as people think.

The open beta ran for a total of eight days across two weekends in August and the overall reaction to it among players was a positive one.

However one criticism it drew from some gamers was that movement felt like a Call of Duty title in some scenarios, such as sliding and jumping becoming an overpowered mechanic when Battlefield games usually feel more weighted and less arcade-like in comparison.

It was confirmed this would be altered ahead of the full game's release on 10 October, much to the delight of pretty well everyone online.

But posting on X / Twitter, one of the developers warned the changes might not be as "drastic" as people think.

Battlefield 6 principal game designer Florian 'DRUNKKZ3' Le Bihan posted: "It's difficult to give a feel of what we're doing through a blog post but the movement changes are far from drastic - they're very localised adjustments to specific parts of movement where things _could_ get too extreme. We want to retain depth / skill expression with movement.

"Movement is also getting more responsive in general in places that have felt a bit clunky before so there is a lot more that is getting quality improvements / polish in this same area."

So it may not be the complete overhaul some gamers are hoping for.

The blog post DRUNKKZ3 referred to outlining the changes to movement said: "Movement mechanics have been adjusted to create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience. Momentum, especially horizontal speed, carried from a slide into a jump has been reduced.

"There is now a greater penalty for consecutive jumps, which lowers jump height when jumps are spammed. Firing while jumping or sliding will result in increased inaccuracy. These changes are designed to make sliding and jumping more situational, so they are no longer ideal options for engaging in gunfights, and will contribute to a gameplay pace that rewards skilful movement without becoming too fast or unpredictable."

That's after players quickly began to exploit this in gunfights.

The planned changes to movement specifically were reposted in the Battlefield Subreddit and gamers were pretty well unanimous in their thoughts towards them.

One user said: "Good, if you want to bunny hop then go play CoD."

"God bless all the giant CoD streamers that showed this s*** off during the beta because it actually made DICE see the issue and correct it lol," a second added.

A third agreed: "I'm all for the jump decay it'll force CoD players to actually stand and shoot, instead of jumping like a rabbit to try and gain an advantage, which I think was already a thing in the beta but anything to deter it more, I'm all for it."

And a fourth declared: "Alright, I'm thinking we're back."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.