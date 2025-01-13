Andrew Tate's security team 'draw weapons on man with sword outside his home'

Andrew Tate has claimed his security team experienced a confrontation outside his home, where they were reportedly forced to "draw weapons" on a man armed with a sword.

Tate shared the bizarre alleged confrontation on his X/Twitter account, writing: "My onsite security team just had to draw weapons on a bearded man with a sword outside my house."

The controversial influencer did not elaborate on the details but has since retweeted tweets in relation to his aspirations to be the next UK prime minister. One showed a GIF of Tate laughing with the tweet: "POV: You deport your ex after becoming the Prime Minister."

The 38-year-old previously shared a Photoshopped image of himself cosplaying as the prime minister, sparking intrigue and ridicule.

"It is official. The votes have been counted," he shared. "I am the prime minister of The United Kingdom."

He also included a link to his 'Bruv' party account, which has acquired over 100,000 followers.

"Britain Restoring Underlying Values. YES BRUV! Upholding Tradition | Restoring Our Great Nation | For a Stronger, Prouder Britain," the bio reads.

It comes after up-and-coming UFC fighter Payton Talbott expressed his desire to fight Tate.

"He’s just the antithesis of me," Talbott said. "It seems like someone just cheated on him when he was younger, and now he has this vendetta against women. I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like, he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture."

Talbott isn't the first fighter wanting to go head-to-head with Tate, with former professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone previously threatening to "knock the s***" out of him.

