UFC rising star wants to fight Andrew Tate in a 'free-for-all'

A UFC rising star has revealed he wants to fight controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate.

Payton Talbott is tipped to be a prospect in the bantamweight division and his first fight of the year will be at UFC 311 on January 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, where he will go up against UFC veteran Raoni Barcelos.

When the 26-year-old was asked if he would fight Tate (whose kickboxing name was "King Cobra" and his career spanned from 2011 to 2020 with a kickboxing record of 76 wins - 23 of those via KO/TKO - and 9 defeats), Talbott seemed keen to take him on.

“Yeah, that’s the one. Yeah, let’s get that going,” he said. “I’d take that; I’d take that. Yeah, yeah, it’s just a free-for-all.”

Talbott went on to call out Tate and accused him of having a "vendetta against women" and being a "poison for masculine culture".

“He’s just the antithesis of me,” Talbott added. “It seems like someone just cheated on him when he was younger, and now he has this vendetta against women. I feel like he takes himself super seriously, and it’s just like, he’s kind of a poison for masculine culture.”

However, Talbott isn't the first fighter to say they want a clash with Tate, as former professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone previously threatened to "knock the s***" out of him.

" Andrew Tate, you've got everyone blowing my phone up whilst I'm out here on vacation. Talking about how if I come up to you that it's not a good idea to say it to your face. Bro, please. Back in the day when me and Joe Schilling used to watch videos because he wanted to fight you, but you ran like a girl for your entire career," he said in 2023, as per TheMirror.

"I'll knock the s*** out of you. I'm a real fighter, you're a fake bull**** wannabe fighter who made up a bunch of world championship belts that you bought off eBay. Can you fight? Nah man, you're a bum. Tell you what, you wanna get your social media clout involved, I'll fight you on that son of a b****".

Meanwhile, Tate has been making headlines as of late as he alongside his brother Tristan - faces criminal allegations in Romania, of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

Once these legal proceedings are completed, the brothers are set to be extradited to the UK where they have additional allegations of rape and human trafficking. Both brothers deny all of these allegations.

Last month, a UK court ruled that British police can seize nearly £2.7M ($3.4 million) from the Tate brothers over unpaid tax, as per Reuters.

