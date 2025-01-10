Andrew Tate declares himself Prime Minister with bizarre photoshop

Andrew Tate has revealed his ambition to become the next UK prime minister, sparking intrigue (and ridicule) with a poll he shared with his followers last week. The poll posed an "ultra serious" question: "Should I enter politics and run for Prime Minister of the UK?"

Notably, he spelt Britain wrong in one of his multiple-choice answers. Great start.

What followed was a string of bizarre ramblings about his new 'campaign'. Oh, and his new political party called 'Bruv'.

One of his ponderings of life included that it would be a smart choice to select the high school bully as the US president. Whereas, the worst choice would be "the nerd or the theatre kid".

"As President, theatre kids and nerds would only attempt to exact endless revenge on the entire world to inact a suppressed rage they never had the physical capability to express [sic]," he wrote in a lengthy stream of thought.

Tate, a 38-year-old man, then returned to X/Twitter with a Photoshopped image of himself cosplaying as the prime minister.

"It is official. The votes have been counted," he shared. "I am the prime minister of The United Kingdom."

He also included a link to his 'Bruv' party account, which has acquired over 100,000 followers.

"Britain Restoring Underlying Values. YES BRUV! Upholding Tradition | Restoring Our Great Nation | For a Stronger, Prouder Britain," the bio reads.

Elsewhere in a thread detailing his supposed policies, Tate shared graphics which suggested Bruv will have the Royal Navy patrol British waters, a new TV channel called ‘BBC Punishment’ which will be a “24/7 live broadcast of knife crime offenders serving solitary confinement”, and ban “LGBTQ+ propaganda” from schools.

And to think we're only in January...

