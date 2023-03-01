How is Andrew Tate able to tweet from jail?

Since his arrest, Andrew Tate continues to tweet from his Romanian jail cell – or so it appears.

Tate was welcomed back to Twitter last year after a five-year ban for violating the platform's terms of service.

In a matter of months, the controversial internet personality, who remains in custody for a human trafficking and rape investigation, has taken to Twitter to protest his innocence, start beef with Logan Paul and rant about the so-called matrix.

His most recent tweet was posted days ago on 28 April, which read: I saw my reflection today and I barely recognized myself / A long beard, a full head of hair / and the stresses of battle show on my face / But then I looked into my eyes / And recognized myself completely / They cannot break me."

Tate's arrest has since posed the question of how he's able to 'tweet from behind bars'.

Romanian lawyer Stefan Loredan has followed Tate's case closely, told Insider the 36-year-old would not be allowed to have his phone in jail.

"It's mainly because they either bribed the guards or they buy them from other people that manage to smuggle them in," he said. "Now, in terms of his tweets, I think there's somebody else tweeting on his behalf, if you ask me. I don't think he has a phone inside."

Australian influencer known as the Sartorial Shooter describes himself as a "good mate" of Tate's, claiming to the publication that Tate "manages himself."

"From what I understand, tweets are communicated by Andrew to his lawyer, then by his lawyer to the team," he said. "I'm not certain but that's what I believe."

Indy100 reached out to Andrew Tate's rep for comment.

