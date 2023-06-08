Woman claims Andrew Tate told her he ‘wanted to kill her’ after sex

A British woman who has accused Andrew Tate of raping her and strangling her until she lost consciousness says the influencer told her he owned her and wanted to kill her after they had sex.

The woman is joining three other alleged victims who are represented by the UK law firm McCue Jury & Partners that announced in April it was planning to launch civil legal action against Tate.

The 30-year-old told The Independent that she feared the misogynistic influencer was going to kill her.

A spokesperson for Tate said the influencer “vehemently denies these accusations” and stressed “all sexual acts that Andrew has partaken in have been consensual”.

The British women accuse Tate of perpetrating violent sexual and physical assaults against them, claiming they endured injuries and psychiatric damage. They also accuse him of subjecting them to coercive and controlling behaviour.

The fourth woman says that she first met the influencer on a night out in her hometown of Luton in 2014 when she was 20.

Tate initially appeared “charming” and they got “along very well”, she said, adding they went back together and had sex but “nothing particularly out of the ordinary happened”.

She claimed they met up again a few months later and Tate began to choke her and “continued to do so” while they were having sex.

“He put his hands around my throat and strangled me until I lost consciousness,” she added. “Then when I came back around again, he was still having sex with me. It was very scary because he is obviously quite a big guy.”

She warned that the ordeal was “absolutely terrifying”, saying that she had “no oxygen” and it “took a while to come around”, adding: “I thought I was going to die”.

Afterwards, he said “aggressive things” to her in bed, saying “he was going to kill me or that he owned me” and “I belonged to him”, she added.

“After our second encounter, my view is that he is definitely misogynistic, and obsessed with control and asserting himself,” she said. “I don’t think I could think of anything else after what he did to me.”

Discussing Tate’s misogynistic social media content, she said it “makes me feel a bit sad that someone with such hateful views is getting so much attention.”

Tate’s spokesperson told The Independent that he “vehemently denies these accusations and does not condone violence of any kind towards women”.

He added: “All sexual acts that Andrew has partaken in have been consensual and agreed upon before by both parties.

“Andrew strongly encourages women who have experienced assault, in any form, to report it to the relevant authorities. We will not be commenting any further on anyone’s alleged intention to pursue legal action unless such action is submitted to the authorities.”

Both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were released from prison and placed under house arrest in April, three months after they were detained in late December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The brothers – as well as two other suspects – deny the allegations and none of them have been charged.

