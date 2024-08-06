French pole vaulter gets major porn offer after viral ‘bulge’ moment

We’re told that when one door closes another opens, and who knows where that one could lead.

Well, in the case of French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, it could lead to a lucrative career in the adult industry.

The 21-year-old Olympian made headlines on Saturday (3 August) after his hopes of securing a medal were dashed in the most painful way.

Ammirati had successfully cleared the 5.60 metres but when he attempted to fly over the 5.70 metres, he was impeded by an eyebrow-raising barrier.

The poor Frenchman’s own penis struck the pole, sending both the bar, and his chances of reaching the Olympic final, crashing down.

Inevitably, the moment was seized upon by social media users, who instantly began commenting on the athlete’s dream-shattering appendage.

“Anthony Ammirati may have lost his chance at the top spot at the Olympics but this guy is going to have about five million women to choose from after this,” one Twitter/X user wrote.

“Even though he lost the game, in a way, he won his life,” joked another.

And whilst the man himself may not feel like a winner, adult industry professionals clearly think he has star quality.

The vice president of porn site CamSoda, Daryn Parker, has reportedly sent a proposal to the 21-year-old, offering him a six-figure sum to show off his “talent”.

According to TMZ Sports, which claims to have received a copy of the letter, Parker told Ammirati: "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

The gossip site didn’t clarify whether Parker had received any response from the athlete but, given that he’s still young, we imagine he’d like to continue to pursue his sporting dreams rather than make a dramatic career U-turn.

Meanwhile, Ammirati has addressed his Olympic defeat, telling the French Athletics Federation: "It's a big disappointment.

“I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings."

He added: “"It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there."

And “play with the public” he sure did.

