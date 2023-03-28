AOC to receive huge benefit from new Twitter change but not Donald Trump

A new Twitter document said to be obtained by Platformer, has claimed that the platform plans to boost 35 VIP users.

It comes after Elon Musk declared that his Twitter Blue incentive, in which verified users pay for their ticks, is about "treating everyone equally" and suggesting to actor William Shatner that "there shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities."

Well now, according to the alleged documents, some of Twitter's VIP users will have their posts monitored and promoted across the platform.

Zoë Schiffer, the managing editor of Platformer, cited 14 of the VIPs said to include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joe Biden, MrBeast, Ben Shapiro and Lebron James.

Naturally, Musk is also said to have made the cut. Meanwhile, Donald Trump was nowhere to be found.

The tech mogul has since confirmed yet another change for Twitter, in a bid to tackle bot accounts.

Musk has opted to charge users to appear in the 'For You' feed and to participate in polls. Such features will now only be available to verified accounts.

"Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," he wrote. "The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

He added: "That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human."

The change has been criticised by Twitter users, with one saying: "I don't get behind this decision. You need to invest money into talent and AI tech to detect bots on the platform. This isn't the way to go. It could tarnish the platform."

Musk quipped back: "My prediction is that this will be the only platform you can trust."

Indy100 reached out to Elon Musk and Twitter for comment.

