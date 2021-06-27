Marjorie Taylor Greene – who has already come under fire for harassing Parkland shooting survivors, making Holocaust comparisons and supporting the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon – has taken aim at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and failed spectacularly.

The Georgia representative was speaking at a Republican rally in Ohio on Saturday – the first headlined by former president Donald Trump since he left the White House in January – when she insulted the high-profile Democrat.

Addressing the crowd, Greene described AOC as a “little communist from New York City”, which was met with loud boos from those in the audience.

“Yeah, lock her up too, that’s a good idea,” she continued.

“She’s not an American. She really doesn’t embrace our American ways.”

Responding to the tirade on Twitter with her trademark wit, AOC’s reply was short but very sweet.

“First of all, I’m taller than her,” she wrote.

So much for the “little communist”.

For those curious, several sites list Ocasio-Cortez’s height as 5ft 4 in, while Greene is 5ft 3in, according to her profile on CrossFit Games.

As straight to the point as ever, AOC’s tweet has since received heaps of praise by Twitter users, with some also using it as an opportunity to ridicule MTG:

It’s not the first time Greene has attacked the New Yorker.

Earlier this month, she accused Ocasio-Cortez of "constantly playing the victim" and not doing enough to support her grandmother in Puerto Rico, after AOC attacked Donald Trump over the distribution of aid following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

And last month, Greene accused her of antisemitism and “terrorism” over her stance on weapon sales to the Israeli government.

She tweeted at the time:

This was in response to AOC’s tweet insisting antisemitism should never be tolerated.

Greene also accosted Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber last month, branding her a "terrorist sympathiser,” according to the Washington Post.

Greene allegedly asked AOC why she supports Antifa and Black Lives Matter, claiming they are terrorist groups.

"You don’t care about the American people. Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?," she reportedly asked.

Ocasio-Cortez walked away from the encounter, raising her hands in apparent exasperation.

Her office then apparently called on lawmakers to ensure that Congress mains "a safe, civil place" for members and staff.

For many, AOC is clearly someone to look up to…