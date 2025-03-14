iPhones are always evolving, and when we're not eyeing up the latest model, we're on the hunt for the latest and greatest hacks to make our lives easier.

Now there's been another major update added and not many people yet know it exists, despite it being a game-changer.

Shazam has become a hugely popular app over the years, as you can identify songs you like - whether on the radio or at a nightclub - with the click of a button.

The app used to store everything you'd searched for in a custom playlist within Shazam itself, but a new update could be about to make life 10 times easier.

Since the iOS 14.2 update in 2020, iPhone users have been able to access Shazam directly from the Control Centre through the 'Recognize Music' feature, but you wouldn't then be able to save those tracks. Instead, you'd have to go into Shazam itself and manually put the songs on your playlist, which just made the process longer than it needed to be.

But fear not, because an app update (titled Shazam 18.9) came out on 5 March and appears to have changed the flow, so that any songs you Shazam from your control centre will automatically save to your in-app playlist.

To get started, you just need to have the Shazam app installed and the 'Recognize Music' control added to the Control Centre (what you see when you swipe down on your iPhone alongside the likes of your torch).

"Simply toggle 'Sync your songs' off and on in Shazam settings to re-sync all your previously discovered songs from the Shazam app", Shazam says of how it works.

"You may need to reopen Spotify to see the playlist refreshed."

Now we can't wait for a summer of new music.

