Apple's new iPhone 16e is cheaper - but what are people saying about it?

Apple has announced the iPhone 16e is on its way, and it's got a whole host of amazing new features that have got tech buffs interested.

While September is usually the month synonymous with iPhone releases, this latest device is available to preorder from 21 February (going on official sale on Friday 28 February), meaning you could get your hands on it very soon.

The iPhone 16e is the latest upgrade to Apple's much-loved budget SE models, and it comes in at almost £200 cheaper than other iPhone models, with prices starting at £599.

What's more, if you're upgrading from anything earlier than the iPhone 12, it could be one to consider, as it has approximately six hours more battery life, and comes with wireless charging as standard.

iPhone 16e release with AI features shakes up Apple's launch strategy Straight Arrow News / VideoElephant

In fact, when compared to the iPhone 16, all of the core features are pretty much the same (including the 16e having longer video playback time at 26 hours), except the camera, with the new release having only one lens, in comparison to the 16's two.

However, Apple insists that the unexpected move (let's face it, until this point iPhones have only been sprouting more camera lenses) won't be a compromise on quality, because it still has 48MP lens that can zoom two times without losing clarity.

What's more, the phone itself is made from aerospace-grade aluminium and has a ceramic glass shield protecting its screen, so if you're someone guilty of dropping phones - this could be one for you.

Fans seem to be impressed by what they're seeing too...









Many were left impressed by its price-point

However some are now asking for budget versions of their other favourite products...

While others were hoping for something a little more innovative

But overall, the consensus is definitely a positive one









If you're not due an upgrade, fear not, because it's highly likely the iPhone 17 will make an appearance in September.

However, despite positivity online, there is one feature Apple fans were left a little disappointed by in the new iPhone...

Why not read...

The iPhone hacks we all missed, according to Apple CEO, Tim Cook

iPhone iOS 18: How to use the new calculator conversion feature

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.