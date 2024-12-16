The iPhone hacks we all missed, according to Apple boss Tim Cook

Your iPhone can already do amazing things but there are definitely some features you didn't know about.

Apple boss Tim Cook is now spreading the word about some of the latest iPhone’s best tricks.

Cook’s tips come as the technology company launched Apple Intelligence in the UK, an artificial intelligence system for iPhone, iPad and Mac users. It will be integrated into apps like Messages, Notes, and Mail and aims to make life easier.

In response to growing fears about the rapid growth of AI, Cook said: “The reason I’m excited about it is because it improves our lives. It doesn’t just change our lives, it makes them better.”

Apple Intelligence is available with the iOS 18.2 update and is available on the following phones: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Here are Cook's biggest iPhone tips.

Photos

Apple's Clean Up tool Apple

One of the best new tricks is apparently in the Photos app, with a new feature called Clean Up which lets users instantly improve their snaps by removing almost anything, including photo bombers.

“You can take a photo and if there’s a third person in the photo that you prefer not to be there, you can clean up the photo and remove the person,” Cook told The Sun .

Email

Pressed for time? Your iPhone can summarise your emails Apple

Cook says one of the best features that has helped him save time is in the Mail app. He gets ‘hundreds of emails a day,’ as you can imagine, but with one click iPhone users can summarise their emails.

“With one click, you can take a very long email and summarise it into something that you can move through fairly quickly.”

Genmoji

Apple users can create their own emojis Apple





Creatives who feel slightly limited by the current range of emojis will love this. This is an Apple Intelligence feature that allows users to create their own emoji-like characters to express themselves.

There’s also a feature called Image Playground which lets you create amusing images from scratch. You can even insert pictures of your own face into the pictures.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.