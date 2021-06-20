Archie ‘won’t be a prince under King Charles’ and everyone’s referring back to that Meghan interview

Prince Charles won’t make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie a prince, according to the Daily Mail, and it’s become a case of ‘I told you so’ for those who doubted the claim in Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Back then, Meghan told the broadcaster about the “idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be”.

She said: “There’s a convention - I think it’s the George V or George VI convention - that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess.

“It’s not their right to take [that right] away. Even with that convention I’m talking about, while I was pregnant, they said they want to change the convention for Archie. Well, why?”

After several people claimed that many of Meghan’s remarks were inaccurate or false – not least a certain former Good Morning Britain presenter – people are now resharing a particular clip from the Oprah interview as apparent proof that what the duchess was saying may have been true all along:

According to the Mail on Sunday, Charles is determined to limit the number of key royals, largely due to cost. He has apparently told the Sussexes that he will change key legal documents to ensure Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.