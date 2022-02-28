A woman in Perth says her son was denied entry into a hotel bar because of his mullet haircut.

The mother, named Karen, made the point that venues shouldn’t be able to “discriminate” a hairstyle and said that mullets aren't a “sign of personality”.

In a call-in on Radio Perth, Karen said her son is “quite proud” of his mullet which is long, thick and curly.

But, when he tried to enter the Cottesloe Beach Hotel to go to the bar, she said his friends went in ahead while he was stopped and told by the bouncer on the door, “Sorry mate, we’ve got a no mullet policy”.

The woman explained that, initially, her son thought he was “taking the mickey” but it was quickly made clear to him that he was “not welcome to come in” because of his hair.

The group of friends all decided to leave and take their custom to what Karen called “a more inclusive venue”.

While Karen did admit that she’s not a “massive fan” of her son’s choice of haircut, she said the incident had made it clear to her that people shouldn’t be discriminated against.

Karen continued, saying: “They missed out on having some really lovely young lads at their venue that night.”

indy100 has contacted the Cottesloe Beach Hotel for comment.

