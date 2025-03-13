Republican senator Ted Cruz asked people on social media what they would ask billionaire Elon Musk if they were having a beer with him and the responses were predictably hilarious.

Since US president Donald Trump took office, he has been all but joined at the hip by Tesla owner and major campaign donor Musk, who himself has sparked controversy at the helm of the newly created “Department of Government Efficiency”, also known as DOGE, with massive cuts to federal staff .

On Wednesday (12 March), Trump ally Cruz took to Musk’s social media platform X/Twitter and posed a simple question.

Cruz asked: “If you were having a beer with @elonmusk and you could ask him ANYTHING, what question(s) would you ask him?”

While there were plenty of earnest replies from his steadfast fanboys, many of whom said they would simply thank South Africa-born Musk, others used the opportunity to slam him and his recent controversies .

“No seriously, why did you do the ‘Roman salute’? That might've been the single dumbest thing you could’ve ever done, which set back party relations 50 years. Doesn’t matter if it was a troll or whatever,” someone wrote.

One person asked: “Where did his morals go? (Ukraine and Europe as context).”

Another said: “When are you leaving for South Africa?”

“I’d ask him to pilot his next rocket himself,” someone else said.

"I would ask him why he hasn’t scrutinized his government contracts," one said.



"What's it like being revered by society's cringest social strata?" another wrote.





Elsewhere, Trump's Tesla "infomercial" was slammed as "dystopian levels of corruption". Meanwhile, the US president threw a strop over Canada's latest move.

