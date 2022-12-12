How many of Baba Vanga's 2022 predictions came true?

Baba Vanga, the blind clairvoyant mystic from Bulgaria, has a list of predictions each year up to until 5079 - and two of the predictions she made for 2022 have actually come true.

It is widely reported that Baba Vanga's ability to see into the future came in the 1910s when she lost her eyesight at 12 years old after a tornado hit her village which threw her up in the air, with sand and dust getting into her eyes and was found days later by her parents.

During World War II, she established herself as a clairvoyant known for fortune-telling and her healing powers.

While not all of her predictions have come true, there have been some notable ones that have such as the break up of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's death, Princess Diana's death, the 9/11 attacks, Barack Obama's presidency as well as her own death on August 11 1994, from breast cancer aged 85.

And in the year 2022, some of Baba Vanga's predictions are still coming true, here are the two that occurred this year:

Floods

One of Baba Vanga's 2022 predictions was that Australia and areas of Asia would be hit with "intense bouts of floods."

Australia declared a national emergency back in March 2022 due to a series of floods in the eastern region of the country

More recently this area has seen further floods in October and November with 17 flood warnings last month in New South Wales (eight of them being in the major flood category).

Meanwhile, Pakistan has experienced record-breaking floods from June to October, affecting 33 million people in the country (equivalent to 1 in 7 of the population), according to Red Cross.

This year, the floods have killed over 1,700 people and 1.2 million livestock, with over 7.9 million people that are also now displaced.

Droughts

The second prediction Baba Vanga made was that large cities around the world would be hit by significant droughts and cause a water shortage.

This is what the UK experienced this summer as the Met Office revealed the country had just 56 per cent (46.3mm) of its average rainfall in this month, while it was the driest July in England since 1935.

On August 12, the heatwave caused the government to declare drought status in parts of South West, Southern and Central England and East of England, which typically means there is a hosepipe ban imposed on millions of households, depending on the water company in the area to conserve water.

And it could be set to continue, as experts predict that the drought conditions will remain into the new year.

Other European countries such as France, Italy, and Portugal also had record-breaking droughts and wildfires of their own too - in line with Baba Vanga's prediction.

Other 2022 predictions that haven't come true... yet

While Baba Venga got two predictions right, there were a few that didn't come true (yet, we still have less than a month to go until 2023 after all).

According to the mystic, another pandemic was on the cards where the deadly virus located in Siberia would be released by climate change (thankfully this one hasn't become a reality).

Elsewhere, she said there would be a famine in India caused by a fall in temperature where locust will attack the crops.

Baba Venga also predicted that aliens will invade the planet by sending an asteroid to seek out life on Earth - there are still 20 days left of the year for this to happen...

What about 2023?

Of course, with 2023 nearing closer there are a number of predictions Baba Vanga made about the upcoming year - from a solar storm of Earth's trajectory, check them out here.

