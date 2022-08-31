Severe flooding has devastated Pakistan resulting in hundreds of deaths.
Nearly a third of the country is essentially underwater with more than 33 million people being displaced as homes and towns continue to face catastrophic flooding.
The floods are a result of a particularly intense monsoon season combined with climate change. The country has had five times the average rainfall since June and struggling to repair infrastructure.
An estimated one million homes have been destroyed or damage.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The country is also facing a food shortage because the flood have damaged agriculture and farming.
“More than 100 bridges and some 3,000 km of roads have been damaged or destroyed, nearly 800,000 farm animals have perished, and two million acres of crops and orchards have been hit,” the United Nations World Food Program said.
\u201cHard to comprehend the scale of the flood disaster in Pakistan, the 5th most populated nation in the world. \n\nNearly 1400 dead, 1 million houses damaged or destroyed, and 50,000,000 people displaced. \n\n1/3 of the country is underwater.\n\nhttps://t.co/NFd15q3g7I\u201d— Colin McCarthy (@Colin McCarthy) 1661827644
The UN is set to launch a $161 appeal for people in districts in Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces but more is needed to help the scale of the disaster.
\u201cA thread of all the NGOS and group efforts you can donate to that are currently working to help flood victims in Pakistan\ud83d\udc47#FloodinPakistan #floodrelief\u201d— \ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc1e (@\ud835\udc0c\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc28\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc2c\ud835\udc21\ud835\udc22\ud835\udc27\ud835\udc1e) 1661540887
Here are some ways you can help.
Donate to UNICEF
UNICEF is accepting donations to provide safe drinking water, medical supplies, and vaccinations to Pakistanis in need.
"We're asking the entire world to respond to this catastrophic climate event," Abdullah A. Fadil, the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan said.
Donate to Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan's Emergency Appeal
Alkhidmat is one of Pakistan's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to humanitarian services. They recently started a Pakistan Flood Emergency Appeal to get displaced citizens food, shelter, and medical attention.
\u201cAlkhidmat is doing rescue and relief work in all of flood affected areas. Donate here, https://t.co/EQ32LVUlZp\n\nAcc. Title: Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan\nBank Name: Meezan Bank\nAcc#: 0214 0100861151\nIBAN PK35 MEZN00 0214 0100861151\nSwift Code MEZNPKKA\n#AlkhidmatFloodRelief\u201d— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima Goldsmith) 1661874845
Donate to International Medical Corps
The IMC provide medical assistance and sanitation on the ground to people in Pakistan by partnering with the Department of Health in Khyber, Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh.
"Given contamination of water systems by floodwaters and lack of access to clean drinking water, authorities expect water-borne diseases, respiratory tract infections, skin infections and malaria to rise," a press release from the organization reads.
Donate to the World Food Programme
WFP is providing cooked and non-cooked food to the 33 million Pakistanis facing shortages due to the floods.
\u201c\ud83d\udce2 #PakistanFloods update\ud83d\udce2\n\nWFP assistance to include food relief, malnutrition prevention and livelihoods support. \n\nWFP will also give logistics support for the response. But US$ 34 million is urgently needed to ramp up relief operations.\n\n\ud83d\udd17Get the full update\u201d— World Food Programme (@World Food Programme) 1661867816
Donate to Edhi Foundation
Edhi Foundation is a nonprofit social welfare organization based in Pakistan. They are currently accepting donations to help on-the-ground assistance continue giving out cooked food, dry ration packs, tarpaulin sheets, medical aid and other non-food essential items.
Donate to Indus Hospital & Health Network
The Indus Hospital & Health Network provides free medical care to millions of people across Pakistan.
Since the floods began, they have asked people to donate to provide high plastic shoes, sanitary pads, plastic tents, water bottles, and more to people.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.