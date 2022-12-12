What has Baba Vanga predicted for 2023?

Baba Vanga, the blind clairvoyant mystic from Bulgaria, has a list of predictions for 2023 to be on the lookout for.

Since she was a child in the 1910s, Baba Vanga was able to feel inclinations about upcoming events. But a turning point in her career as a clairvoyant came during World War II when she developed a reputation for fortune-telling.

According to reports, Baba Vanga predicted the break up of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's death, the September 11th attacks, as well as her own death.

Although she died in 1994 at age 84, Baba Vanga still left many predictions for the future, including 2023.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

At the end of every year, people will look back to see which of Baba Vanga's predictions came true and what's to come.

This is what Baba Vanga has lined up for 2023, according to History.

A Solar Storm

Rumor has it Baba Vanga predicted a lethal 'solar storm' that would damage the Earth.

A solar storm is when a disruption on the sun causes a solar flare to erupt largely, affecting parts of the solar system.

While they don't occur often, solar storms are not unheard of. The last one happened earlier this year when a solar particle and geomagnetic storm led to the failure of a Starlink satellite.

But should a solar storm at the caliber of Baba Vanga's prediction occur it would be devastating to life on Earth.

A Bioweapon Incident

Baba Vanga often predicted devastating events around nuclear and bioweapons, some believe she predicted the Chernobyl disaster.

Apparently, the mystic predicted a country would carry out a bioweapons test in 2023.

The prediction was cryptic and unspecific but these were not uncommon for Baba Vanga.

The trajectory of Earth will change

Apparently, Baba Vanga predicted the trajectory of Earth would change which have interpreted as a change in the Earth's orbit.

The Earth orbits the sun in an oval pattern which takes 365 days, although the pattern can change it takes thousands of years for that change to become noticeable.

However, if a big monumental change occurred like the way Baba Vanga seems to predict, it could be disastrous.

Intense natural disasters would occur, and temperatures could rise if Earth grew closer to the sun causing accelerated global warming.

While these may sound foreboding and life-altering, more than likely these will not occur.

Many of Baba Vanga's prophecies are hearsay because she did not write down anything. Nearly all of her predictions from the 2000-onward cannot be corroborated.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.