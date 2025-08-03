Baba Vanga’s prediction for 2025 is the most chilling yet

In case the state of the world didn't seem frightening enough, Baba Vanga is here to really put the fear of god in us.

The legendary mystic is credited with foreseeing many of the biggest events in history, including the Chernobyl disaster, 9/11, the Covid pandemic and the death of Princess Diana.

And even though the blind Bulgarian soothsayer – whose full name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova – has been dead for almost 30 years, people still follow her prophesies with great dedication.

Her loyal disciples claim that many of her forecasts came true long after her death, and there are still plenty more to come. That is, if the Earth survives long enough to see them fulfilled.

Indeed, according to Baba Vanga, humanity's ultimate downfall, and the start of our destruction, will begin in 2025.

The end of the world itself won't occur this year, however – that won't come until 5079. Rather, 2025 will mark the kickstarting of events that will ultimately culminate in our doom.

In other words, next year will be the beginning of the end.

Multiple media reports have published a timeline that was allegedly set out by the iconic mystic, which goes as follows:

2025 – War in Europe

The event that will spark humanity's demise will be an unspecified conflict in Europe which will decimate the continent's population.

2028 – Exploration of Venus

Within the next four years, we will allegedly be desperate for more energy. So, in order to source new resources, we will send a mission to Venus.

It's worth noting that this, the second planet from the Sun, is an inhospitable hellscape where nothing can grow or survive, so this prediction seems pretty unlikely.

2033 – Melting of the ice caps

Baba Vanga reportedly foresaw that the devastating effects of climate change will lead to the melting of the polar ice caps this year. This will lead to a drastic rise in global sea levels.

2076 – The crushing return of Communism

This year will mark the return of communism, and not just to former Soviet states. Apparently, it will take over the entire world.

2130 – Alien contact

Humans will supposedly make contact with aliens in just over a century's time. We're just surprised it'll take this long.

2170 – Global drought

Climate change will continue its ravaging of the planet. And, by this point, a drought will allegedly sweep the world.

3005 – Martian war

It's not clear whether this will be started by aliens or humans who have colonised the red planet, but apparently a war will break out between Earth and a civiliation on Mars. As if we didn't have enough on our plate already.

3797 – The end of the world(ish)

By now – and unsurprisingly given everything that's been going on – the Earth will apparently no longer be able to support life. This means that humans will leave our beloved home planet and settle in other, unspecified parts of the cosmos.

5079 – The end of everything

This is apparently the year of the grand finale. Although, what that will entail exactly remains unknown.

The world will already have been unhabitable for over 1,000 years, so we guess this means the end of the universe? Or maybe just the end of the struggling human race? At any rate, it doesn't look good.

Still, let’s be clear, Vanga was far from infallible so all of these already vague predictions should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt.



For example, last year, we were supposed to see the explosion of a major nuclear power plant – causing toxic clouds to settle over Asia – and the emergence of a new religion based on artificial intelligence.

Still, she was alarmingly close to the truth with some of her other 2023 prophecies. After all, there is a reason why a poor, blind woman from rural Bulgaria has been branded the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” and become a global icon.

The mystic claimed that the Earth would be hit by a devastating solar storm and suffer a potentially apocalyptic shift in its orbit around the sun.

And whilst, we’ve managed to evade the apocalypse so far, back in August 2023, NASA detected a massive sunspot with the power to bring forth solar flares and “coronal mass ejections” of solar plasma and potentially wreak havoc on power grids and other infrastructure. Soon after, it also emerged that the Earth’s axis is shifting.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that Vanga’s predictions are cryptic and impossible to verify.

She was unable to write, so everything she said was documented by those around her, meaning there are no first-hand accounts of her visions on paper.

Legend has it that she was blinded in a dust storm at the age of 12 after which she announced that she had been endowed with the gifts of prophesy and healing.



Her reputation soon spread beyond the local area and soon everyone from tsars to peasants would make the pilgrimage to her home in the Kozhuh mountains to seek her counsel.

Countless Bulgarian and Soviet scientists studied and tested Vanga throughout her life, ultimately concluding that she had an 85 per cent success rate with her predictions, Sky History reports.



She even allegedly foresaw her own death on 11 August 1996 at the age of 85.

All we can do now is hope that her doomsday visions for the next 3,000 years all into that 15 per cent margin of error...

This article was originally published on 11 October 2024

