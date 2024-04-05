Some of Baba Vanga's 2024 predictions have already come true

Psychics are a divisive topic among believers and sceptics, but the claims always garner interest – especially when predictions appear to come true.

Take Baba Vanga, the blind clairvoyant mystic from Bulgaria who has been credited for foreseeing some major events in history.

Since she was a child in the 1910s, Baba Vanga was able to feel inclinations about upcoming events. But a turning point in her career as a clairvoyant came during World War II when she developed a reputation for fortune-telling.

According to reports, Baba Vanga predicted the break up of the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's death, the September 11th attacks, as well as her own death.

Some people still follow her prophesies despite her being dead for 27 years. And 2024 is no different.

Her predictions for 2024 consisted of alien encounters, the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin, terrorist attacks on Europe, a major economic crisis, a tech revolution, a surge in cyber attacks and medical breakthroughs.

Just four months into the year, and some of her predictions have already come to fruition.





Medical breakthroughs

New treatments are currently being advanced for Alzheimer’s and cancer.

Researchers are currently looking into trials for a vaccine that could potentially protect future generations from Alzheimer’s.

In addition, scientists have discovered a new drug for aggressive forms of cancer, which reportedly "quadrupled’ three-year survival rates.

"We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation... I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," Vladimir Putin said at a Moscow forum on future technologies, according to Reuters.





Terror attacks

Baba Vanga warned of increased attacks in her 2024 predictions.

In March, attackers targeted Moscow’s Crocus City Hall which killed 110 people, including children.

The attack prompted Geman Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to warn football fans to be on "high alert" ahead of the Euros.





Economic crisis

UK and Japan are currently facing financial hardship, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) in February.

The Yen is at an all-time low, 151.97 against the US dollar. Japan has also slipped to fourth place in global rankings and has been overtaken by Germany.





Cyber attacks

Cyber attacks are worryingly becoming the norm with major companies and supermarkets having already experienced hacking this year alone.

The psychic claimed that hackers are going to become more sophisticated in their methods and start targeting infrastructure.





