People are sure Balenciaga is trolling customers with bizarre '$450 Zero shoes'

Another day, another release in the fashion world that's not beating internet allegations Balenciaga is a social experiment.

Balenciaga has been accused of "not even trying" at this point as photos emerge of their new "Zero" shoe.

The Balenciaga Zero is set to release as part of Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 collection and is reported to cost around $450.

The shoes closely resemble that of insoles and leave the foot completely exposed except for one toe. The 3D-moulded shoe is made from EVA foam and is available in minimalist colours including shares of tan, brown, black and white.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for people to comment on the bizarre-looking shoe, with one writing: "They saw Yeezy pods and said, 'we can make something worse.'"

"This brand has strayed away from the original classiness it used to be & it’s sad to see," one wrote, to which another fashion fan chimed in and suggested: "99 per cent of the people don’t even know who Cristobal Balenciaga was. And worst of all, Balenciaga has lost every bit of their heritage."

Meanwhile, others cut right to the chase: "They’re just taking the p**s now."

Another questioned: "How is this brand still around?"

More compared the design to that of Dr Scholl inserts.

The Spanish fashion house headquartered in Paris has made a name for itself in recent years, releasing some peculiar pieces including a potato chip bag, ruined sneakers and a bracelet made out of tape.

Back in 2022, Kim Kardashian, a Balenciaga brand ambassador, was wrapped neck-to-toe in layers of caution-style tape by the brand for its Paris Fashion Week show.

New York Times fashion editor, Vanessa Friedman, said at the time: "She makes a sticky tape-y sound when she walks."

