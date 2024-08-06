Banksy adds to animal artwork collection in London with new elephant design

Banksy has unveiled another new artwork in London depicting two elephants poking their heads out of blocked out windows.

The Bristol-based street artist shared a photo of the wall art, which features two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched out towards each other, on Instagram on Tuesday.

The artwork is in south-west London near Chelsea and appears to be painted on the side of a house.

It comes after Banksy revealed an artwork of a goat perched on top of a wall near Kew Bridge in Richmond on Monday.

The piece features a silhouette of a goat painted on top of a ledge with rocks falling down below it and a CCTV camera pointed towards the animal.

Banksy did not write a caption for either Instagram post causing fans to speculate on the meaning of the artworks.

The artworks follow the artist’s migrant boat installation which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury in June during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as “trivialising” small boats crossings and “vile”, but the artist responded saying his reaction was a “a bit over the top”.

The Bristol artist said it was the real boat he funded being detained by Italian authorities, after it had rescued unaccompanied children at sea, that he deemed “vile and unacceptable”.

In March, the artist created a tree mural in north London, which saw a tree cut back with green paint sprayed behind it to give the impression of foliage.

A stencil of a person holding a pressure hose was also sketched on to the building.

The vivid paint colour matched that used by Islington Council for street signs in the area.