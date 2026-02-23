Resident Evil Requiem director claims leakers deserve 'a thousand deaths'

People who leak Resident Evil Requiem spoilers deserve "a thousand deaths", according to the director of a previous game in the series.

It seems some gamers have managed to access the game early and have been posting widespread leaks online, including huge spoilers and the game's final scenes.

They have become so prominent that Capcom issued a statement about them on social media.

The translated statement said: "We have found a large number of gameplay videos of Resident Evil Requiem that appear to have been obtained through illegal means.

"Posting gameplay videos prior to the release of this game is not only a copyright infringement but also an act that offends other customers, so we will take firm action, such as deleting videos or issuing warnings, as soon as we become aware of such activity."

"We would appreciate your cooperation in not ruining the excitement for others."

And now Resident Evil 2 director Hideki Kamiya has chimed in too.

In a translated post, Kamiya said: "I remember back with Resident Evil 2, the late-game plot twist got totally scooped by some photo weekly mag, right...

"For your own selfish satisfaction, you're trampling all over the feelings of users who were looking forward to it and the feelings of the creators who poured their all into making it - a detestable act that destroys everyone's happiness and deserves a thousand deaths...

"May you be cursed to never play games again..."

Resident Evil Requiem releases on 27 February on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



