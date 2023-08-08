'Barbie' and 'Ken' baby name searches are skyrocketing

There has been a significant increase in searches for Barbie and Ken baby names since Greta Gerwig's record-breaking film hit the big screen.

The Barbie hysteria continues to thrive and survive another day since the Warner Bros drop on 21 July. We've had food collaborations, Airbnb partnerships, Barbiecore fashion taking over social feeds across the globe – and now, we are expecting a spike in newborns being called Barbie and Ken.

Babynames.com, a site dedicated to providing much-needed inspo for mums-to-be, witnessed a staggering 300 per cent in searches for Margot Robbie's character, Barbie.

They told TMZ that searches for Ken also skyrocketed with a 200 per cent increase.

Barbie broke records worldwide and is now considered the highest-grossest film by a female director.



Since its opening weekend, the film is said to have racked up $1 billion in ticket sales, breaking new records and jumping ahead of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman in 2017 ($821.8 million). Only 53 films have ever surpassed the $1b mark.

Ahead of the Barbie release, Robbie already had an inkling it would make a billion dollars.

The Australian actress, who also doubled up as a producer on the film, told Colliderthat during an initial pitching meeting, she reinforced how hugely successful films such as Jurassic Park always paired "a big idea with a visionary director."

"I was like, 'And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig,'" she told the outlet. "And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!"

