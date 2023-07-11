From home decor to food and drink to a real-life Barbie DreamHouse, Barbiecore is inescapable right now. Of course, we have Greta Gerwig's Barbie to thank for that.

It's no surprise the influence has spread across to fashion, given the fictional doll's iconic wardrobe.

Since the hotly anticipated film was announced, interest in Barbie's style has soared across social media. On TikTok alone, the hashtag #barbieoutfits has reached almost 60 million views.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Over on Pinterest, there has been a significant increase in searches, with a 614 per cent rise across the globe, along with a further spike of 194 per cent for 'pink outfits'.

To ride the wave, stylists at Boohoo have pulled together five tips to inject some Barbiecore into your wardrobe.

Warne Bros





Cowboy hats



"Cowboy hats have been a huge hit in recent months, with Barbie herself seen sporting the accessory, pairing it with a pink Western-themed two-piece outfit.

"Pinterest searches for ‘cowboy hat’ have risen 122 per cent in the past year.

"Cowboy hats are a fun accessory, particularly during the summer months, to pair with denim outfits or a flared ensemble to recreate that Western style."





The perfect handbag

"Accessories are essential to perfecting your Barbie look, and the perfect handbag is ideal for achieving that look - but what colour bag is best?

"Having a handbag in every colour isn't the easiest way of making sure you have one to pair with every outfit, especially as wardrobe space can be limiting (unless you are Barbie), which is why you should opt for one white, one black and even one pink bag if you want to make sure you have good options to cover any colour outfit.

"If you have the basic shades or tend to only venture into creams, beiges, and nudes, why not inject some colour by purchasing a statement bag? Whether this be a pattern, a bright colour or a bag with sparkle or hardware, this will elevate even the most basic outfits."





Statement shoes

"The Barbie trailer opened with a Barbie’s perfectly pink stilettos with a feathery trim, highlighting that shoes can make or break a Barbie outfit. However, whilst heels are Barbie’s first choice of shoe, there are ways to style your flats in Barbie fashion:

Heels - Barbie is known for showing up and stepping out, so you should include at least one or two pairs of killer heels to add elegance to your looks

- Barbie is known for showing up and stepping out, so you should include at least one or two pairs of killer heels to add elegance to your looks Trainers - If you do not want to invest in heels, choose cute, comfy trainers to pair with your casual outfits. Adding trainers with a platform is a great alternative to add height and elongate your legs without wearing heels

- If you do not want to invest in heels, choose cute, comfy trainers to pair with your casual outfits. Adding trainers with a platform is a great alternative to add height and elongate your legs without wearing heels Sandals - Strappy sandals scream all things fun, so pair your playful summer dresses, long flowy skirts and denim shorts with a pair of tie-up or slip-on sandals

- Strappy sandals scream all things fun, so pair your playful summer dresses, long flowy skirts and denim shorts with a pair of tie-up or slip-on sandals Western boots – Cowboy boots and Western-style boots are everywhere this summer, so finding the perfect pair when there are so many options is challenging. If you want to style these boots for an event such as a festival or party, try solid colours or play with metallics to stand out, just like Barbie





Textures and fabrics

"Barbie is not afraid of standing out and experimenting with different types of styles. Astronaut Barbie doll (1965) rocked a white jumpsuit and brown zip-up boots, Quick Curl Barbie doll (1973) showed up in a peach tailored suit co-ord and silver clutch, and even Extreme 360 Barbie doll (2000) experimented with a cute navy sweatsuit proving athleisure is fashionable.

"If you want to channel Barbie in the best possible way, you should not be afraid to jump out of your comfort zone and experiment, which is why playing around with different textures and fabrics is a great place to start:

Feathers – Feathers are a great way to jazz up any outfit. You could style a feathery top with your favourite jeans or trousers if you are heading on a night out with the girls. Why not pair a feathery mini skirt with a minimal top if you are going to a fun concert?

Ruffles – Ruffles are very in this season which is great if you love to go for cute and girly outfits. Layered rah-rah skirts are perfect, or those with a bit of volume look great paired with a denim jacket or cowboy boots for a festival look.

Denim – No wardrobe is complete without a splash of denim. Whether in the form of a dress, dungarees, jeans or a skirt, denim is a fabric staple. If you want to branch out and cover all basis of the material, try dark denim in indigo or navy, which will add an editorial feel to an outfit. Do not be afraid to play with contrast denim and shades of denim that complement each other; double denim is fashionable when done correctly.









Last but not least, think pink

"Unsurprisingly, if you want to channel Barbie into your wardrobe, you need to inject her favourite colour, and while every shade of pink is beautiful, sometimes it can be hard to find a shade that is right for you and that compliments your skin's undertone.

"If you have a warmer or more golden undertone, opt for pinks with a yellow undertone. These are pinks such as coppers, rose golds, peachy-toned pinks and corals; they will highlight your complexion and accentuate your features perfectly.

"If you have a cool or blueish undertone, you should match this with your pinks. These are magentas, plummy pinks and fuchsias."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.