Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is going up for rent on Airbnb, and lucky guests will have chance to stay there for free this summer.

The bright pink mansion, timed with the release of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie', comes with 'Ken' floaties in the pool, an outdoor disco floor, and even gives opportunity to raid Ken's wardrobe.

On July 17 at 10:00 PT, fans will have chance to apply for a one-night stay for two guests on 21 and 22 July.

