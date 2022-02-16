If your Valentine’s Day was disappointing, perhaps spare a thought for this poor mongrel.

Luke has been in the care of Battersea Brands Hatch animal shelter for over 200 days, and despite staff organising a special Valentine’s day “date” for prospective adopters to meet Luke, nobody turned up.

The five-year-old dog, who found himself at Battersea as a stray, has now been at the charity’s Kent branch for 206 days - over five times as long as the average Battersea dog (35 days).

Staff feel Luke’s shyness may play a part in why it's taking him a little longer to find a forever home.

He can be a “little insecure” around other dogs, can be a “bit of a scaredy-cat” at times, and is seeking a home where his adopters can help him become more confident in his day-to-day life.

Michelle Bevan, Centre Manager at Battersea Brands Hatch said: “Valentine’s Day is a time to show your appreciation for those you care about, so it’s heartbreaking knowing that Luke will be spending the day without anybody to love after nobody came to meet him for a date.

“Thankfully, Battersea staff were on hand to show Luke plenty of love and affection instead.

“Despite being a large dog, Luke is really just a big softie and enjoys nothing more than to cuddle up by a radiator with his favourite people and a cuddly toy.

“We’re really hoping that someone will love him for the big lapdog that he truly is and give him the chance to be loved as he deserves.”

As Luke arrived at Battersea as a stray, staff at the charity don’t know much about his past relationship history.

However, while Luke loves to be around people, his worries around other dogs means that he is looking to be the only dog in his new home.

Luke also enjoys the simple things in life and can become worried in busy areas, so is looking for someone who lives in a quiet location to go on long walks with. He also suffers with some ear and skin issues, and so is looking for someone to help manage this with a healthy, balanced diet.

Michelle continued: “Luke may have a few quirks, but he really does have so much love to offer the right person. He may not be perfect but is absolutely worth it.”

Prospective adopters can enquire about Luke by contacting Battersea Brands Hatch on bbh.rehomers@battersea.org.uk or by calling 01474 874994. You can also find out more about rehoming a rescue pet by visiting www.battersea.org.uk.

