Elon Musk has appeared to hit out at the BBC amid the presenter scandal that the broadcaster is currently embroiled in.

An unnamed presenter, who has been suspended by the organisation, is accused of paying a teenager a large sum of money for sexually explicit images.

The Metropolitan Police has said it is undertaking further enquiries after meeting the BBC about allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images, but added there was no investigation under way.

Broadcasters such as Rylan Clark, Gary Linker, Jeremy Vine and Nicky Campbell have all issued statements online distancing themselves with the story after they were associated with the scandal by social media users.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a further statement the police said: "On Saturday, 8 July police received a report of malicious communication in relation to a post on social media. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing. There have been no arrests."

On Sunday, the BBC Breaking News Twitter account tweeted: "BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photographs has been suspended, the corporation says."

The owner of Twitter responded to the tweet at around 11:11 GMT on July 10th with a link to the Wikipedia page for the Jimmy Savile abuse scandal.





Savile who died in 2011, was ousted as a sexual offender who mostly preyed on children during his heyday as a celebrity. The alleged number of victims of Savile was found to be 589, with 450 of them alleging abuse against the former DJ and TV presenter.

Musk spoke to the BBC earlier this year in a 'surprise' interview at Twitter HQ, just six months after he had taken over the platform. The hour-long interview ended chaotically when journalist James Clayton attempted to wrap up the discussion only for Musk to continue to take questions on Twitter Spaces.

Additional reporting by PA.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.