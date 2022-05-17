Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.
If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.
Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.
Esther toldBuzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.
Here is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the worldEsther Honig
Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:
Argentina
ArgentinaEsther Honig
In accordance with this expert’s interpretation of Argentinian beauty standards, Esther’s bare face has been given fake lashes, flawless skin and heavily lip glossed lips.
Australia
AustraliaEsther Honig
In Australia, all you need is bright pink blusher, bright red lipstick and a tan to be considered beautiful, apparently.
Bangladesh
BangladeshEsther Honig
To be considered beautiful in Bangladesh, Esther has been given brown eyes, flawless skin and a completely unnattainable glow.
Chile
ChileEsther Honig
Esther has been given thinner eyebrows and lots of jewellery to make her beautiful by Chilean standards.
Germany
GermanyEsther Honig
Esther was given paler skin and a reddish tinge to her hair in order to comply with Germany’s beauty standards.
Greece
GreeceEsther Honig
Esther’s skin has been heavily photoshopped, and she’s been given impossibly long eyelashes to meet Greek beauty standards.
India
IndiaEsther Honig
Esther has been given darker skin, her eyebrows have been edited, and even the shape of her chin looks to have been altered.
Indonesia
IndonesiaEsther Honig
By Indonesian standards, it seems women need to have a scientifically impossible glow. And a bit of pink lipstick will go a long way, too.
Israel
IsraelEsther Honig
Esther was given darker eyebrows, skin, lips and hair by the Israeli photo editor, as well as what looks like a slimmer nose.
Italy
ItalyEsther Honig
Thinner eyebrows, flawless skin and a dash of colour to her lips and eyelids is all Esther needs to be beautiful by Italian standards.
Kenya
KenyaEsther Honig
A lovely flash of colour across the eyelids is apparently all you need to look great in Kenya.
Morocco
MoroccoEsther Honig
Esther was given eyeliner, with touches of orange on her eyes and lips, to be beautiful in Morocco – finished off with a hijab.
Pakistan
PakistanEsther Honig
To meet Pakistan’s idea of beauty, Esther has been given darker skin and eyes, and what appears to be a slightly smaller face.
Philippines
PhilippinesEsther Honig
Esther’s has been given long, dark hair, a more chiselled face, and lost half of her forehead to meet beauty standards in the Phillipines.
Romania
RomaniaEsther Honig
According to this photo, being beautiful in Romania requires far less make-up. The editor has retouched Esther’s skin slightly, but this is by far the least retouched image of the bunch.
Serbia
SerbiaEsther Honig
In Serbia, it would seem big, blue eyes are a winner.
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaEsther Honig
In Sri Lanka, Esther’s skin has been touched up and given brightly coloured makeup.
UK
UKEsther Honig
The UK photo editor has tidied up Esther’s hair, touched up her eyebrows and given more definition to her cheekbones and collarbones.
Ukraine
UkraineEsther Honig
Ukraine’s beauty standards, it seems, require Esther to have darker hair and more defined cheekbones.
United States
United StatesEsther Honig
With piercing blue eyes and new eyebrows, Esther's been given her a new hair style, and looks fairly unrecognisable from the orignal image.
Vietnam
VietnamEsther Honig
Blue eyes and minimal make-up is all Esther needs for Vietnam’s approval.
Venezuela
VenezuelaEsther Honig
The Venezuelan photo editor has given Esther a touch of make-up, and a thinner-looking nose.
