Always offering the best political commentary out there, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro delivered a fresh hot take on Friday night which none of us could have possibly expected.

He called on politicians to ban crime.

On Thursday, New York Post reporter Sam Raskin shared a tweet listing what each Democratic New York City mayoral candidate would prohibit if they were elected to the position in November.

Responses from the final debate, ahead of the primary on Tuesday, included sugary drinks, “schools not having farms … on rooftops”, corn syrup and all-terrain vehicles (known as ATVs or quad bikes).

However, Shapiro noticed that one thing was missing in amongst the answers.

“Notably, nobody said crime,” he tweeted.

Probably because crime is banned already, Ben – through massive amounts of legislation.

Not long after Shapiro made the bizarre comment on Twitter, other users dished out the sarcasm, with the Harvard Law School graduate seemingly failing to recognise that crime is, in fact, illegal:

It isn’t the first time that Shapiro has shared some rather bizarre political commentary. After Twitter user Santiago Mayer realised that the commentator was trending on the app, he took the opportunity to reshare a video which saw him blocked by the conservative.

“Let’s say, for the sake of argument, that all of the water levels around the world rise by, let’s say, five feet over the next 100 years – say, 100 feet, over the next 100 years – and puts all the low-lying areas on the coast underwater. Let’s say all of that happens.

“You think that people aren’t just going to sell their homes and move,” he asked.

UK YouTuber Harry Brewis, known online as ‘Hbomberguy’, had the perfect response.

“Just one small problem: sell their houses to who, Ben?

“F**king Aquaman?”