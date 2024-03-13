Ben Shaprio is infuriated by the idea of retirement

Conservative commentator and Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro has called retirement "a stupid idea" in a recent rant against Joe Biden.

In the rant regarding President Biden's recent budget proposal, Shapiro called the president's economic policies "depraved", adding that the retirement age should be raised. Shapiro said it was "insane" that the retirement age in the United States hasn't risen.

"No one in the United States should be retiring at 65 years old," Shapiro argued. "Frankly, I think retirement itself is a stupid idea unless you have some sort of health problem."

During his rant, Shapiro pointed out that Biden has been eligible for retirement for 16 years.

Shapiro also claimed "everybody that I know who is elderly, who has retired, is dead within five years. And if you talk to people who are elderly and they lose their purpose in life by losing their job and they stop working, things go to hell in a handbasket real quick.”

He went on to call the retirement age and Social Security benefits "not fiscally sustainable."

"It’s totally insane that you believe that you should be able to work from the time that you are essentially 20 to the time that you are 65, which is a 45 year period, you pay in, and then you’ll receive Social Security benefits sufficient to support you and your family, you and your wife or whatever, for, like, another 20 years."

Shapiro's rant came a day after Donald Trump was confronted about his fiscal policies on CNBC.

“Have you changed your your outlook on how to handle entitlements, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid? Mr. President, it seems like something has to be done or else we’re going to be stuck at 120 per cent of debt to GDP forever,” CNBC’s Joe Kernen asked Trump.

“So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements, tremendous bad management of entitlements. There’s tremendous amounts of things, numbers of things you can do. So I don’t, you know, necessarily agree with the statement,” Trump replied.

Afterwards, a spokesperson for Trump backtracked the remark saying, “President Trump delivered on his promise to protect Social Security and Medicare in his first term, and President Trump will continue to strongly protect Social Security and Medicare in his second term.”

