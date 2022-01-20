Ben Shapiro's sister Abby Shapiro believes that women who post bikini photos to Instagram is just a "free OnlyFans" - and people on social media are confused.
On Wednesday, Abby, a lifestyle YouTuber with more than 100,000 followers, took to her Twitter to share her opinion about the bikini content.
"HOT TAKE: If more than 60 per cent of your travel blogger photos on Instagram are of you in a bikini, you don't have a travel blog. You have a free only fans account," she wrote.
It caused an immediate stir on Twitter, with one person jokingly asking what it's like to live in the 19th century:
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. \n\nHow does living in the 1800s going?— SuperSonicLover (@SuperSonicLover) 1642627896
Another wanted to know how she came up with the statistic of 60 per cent :
How did you arrive at that number— p \ud83e\udd8d\ud83e\uddec\ud83e\udda0 (@p \ud83e\udd8d\ud83e\uddec\ud83e\udda0) 1642619731
Others wanted to know why she would sexualize bikinis and people enjoying their time frolicking in the sun:
Abby what? You're just gonna sexualize bikini and people posting about having fun at the beach?— \ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcee (@\ud835\udcdb\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf5\ud835\udcf2\ud835\udcee) 1642619705
Someone else had mixed feelings about Abby's take, noting that they believe "women should be able to wear and post whatever they want" but believing that bikini pictures are hypersexualised.
I have mixed feelings about this. I think women should be able to wear and post whatever they want but I also think that bikini pictures are often hypersexualized not just by people who see those posts but also by the people making them— Talia (@Talia) 1642627630
Just for giggles, on guy who often posts shirtless pics asked if he had a free OnlyFans account:
Do I have a free OnlyFans account?https://twitter.com/classicallyabby/status/1483879133776130051\u00a0\u2026— Alex Feinberg, Aristocrat & Gym Rat (@Alex Feinberg, Aristocrat & Gym Rat) 1642660915
Appearing to support Abby's opinion, her brother Ben also retweeted the post, presumably agreeing with her stance.
The conservative political commentator and editor emeritus for the Daily Wire hasn't held back from his opinions about many things, including women and traditions.
In August 2020, when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP" came out, which essentially an upbeat song mainly geared towards women's empowerment, Shapiro referred to the "bucket and a mop" lyric and said that the women involved should get the "medical care they require".
"As I also discussed on the show, my only real concern is that the women involved -- who apparently require a "bucket and a mop" -- get the medical care they require. My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis," he wrote, in part.
Elsewhere, in July 2019, Shapiro made the claim that a woman cannot possibly play the role of 007 in a James Bond movie because it would not "satisfy male wish fulfilment".
Indy100 reached out to Abby for comment on her tweet.