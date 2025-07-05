Oasis reunion best moments shared on social media: 'Absolutely mind blowing'

It finally happened - 16 years since the dramatic split of Oasis, Noel and Liam Gallagher finally got the band back together again and the reunion tour kicked off in Cardiff on Friday (4 July) night.

When the reunion was announced in August last year, the internet went into meltdown as millions of fans scrambled to get tickets. This caused controversy because of dynamic pricing and touts reselling tickets for thousands of pounds.

That aside, Oasis finally took to the stage at the Principality Stadium to do what the band does best - play music.

And the most iconic moments from it have been shared across social media.

An Oasis fan account reposted an image of Noel and Liam walking out on stage arm in arm in front of a packed Principality Stadium and said: "Photo of the decade."

Another reposted a short video of Oasis performing 'Acquiesce' and said: "This is absolutely mind blowing 🤯"

A Liverpool fan shared a photo of the moment Oasis dedicated 'Live Forever' to Diogo Jota who tragically died with his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday (3 July) morning in Spain.

Variety shared the moment Oasis performed 'Wonderwall'.

One shared the moment Noel and Liam embraced at the end of the night.

Another shared the moment 'Champagne Supernova' was performed.

During the set, one fan captured the moment Liam said: "Was it worth the £40,000 you paid for the ticket?"

Another spotted Noel seemingly in tears.

Variety also shared the moment Oasis performed 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.

And another shared the performance of 'Little By Little'.

